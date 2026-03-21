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Photo 1585
The Boy One
I love Connor’s cheeky smile in this image.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st March 2026 12:17pm
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grandson
gloria jones
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He is so cute!
March 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a sweet but cheeky smile !
March 21st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Cutie
March 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Good capture
March 21st, 2026
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