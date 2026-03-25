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Previous
Photo 1588
Not Confetti
Last week I mentioned that cherry blossom probably wouldn’t last long because of high winds…..
This is a collection of flowers that have been blown off & have collected at the edge of the lawn.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Taken
25th March 2026 3:59pm
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