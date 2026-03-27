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Previous
Photo 1590
Country Goat
A picture in the pub where we ate lunch today, which I thought was fun.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th March 2026 1:11pm
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country
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goat
Liz Milne
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Great fun!
March 27th, 2026
Jennifer
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haha, love it
March 27th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Great image…..dressed beautifully.
March 27th, 2026
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