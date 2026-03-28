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The Greyhound by carole_sandford
Photo 1591

The Greyhound

The pub where we had lunch yesterday.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Sue Cooper ace
It looks very welcoming.
March 28th, 2026  
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