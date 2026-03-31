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Previous
Photo 1592
The Cosy Club
“Ladies what lunch” today - met my friend Lynne in town. The Cosy Club is one of a uk chain of restaurants. The Lincoln branch is situated in the old Corn Exchange building, which was built in 1872 & is grade 2 listed.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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iPhone 16 Pro
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31st March 2026 12:40pm
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corn
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Mallory
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This looks like a fun place! Well captured.
March 31st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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It looks bright and cheerful.
March 31st, 2026
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