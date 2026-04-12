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Previous
Photo 1602
Still in Bloom
There are still some magnolia flowers in situ. We had rain this afternoon, so there are still some droplets on them.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th April 2026 4:16pm
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garden
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magnolia
Monica
Beautiful shot!
April 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
sooo pretty...
April 12th, 2026
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