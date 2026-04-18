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Previous
Photo 1605
Skinny Robin
Caught just before he flew off. At least he was in sunshine.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th April 2026 9:56am
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Jennifer
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Love his spiky chest! Great shot.
April 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Beautiful photograph
April 18th, 2026
Beverley
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a beauty...
April 18th, 2026
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