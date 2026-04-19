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Previous
Photo 1606
Camellia
I loved the red of these flowers at Doddington Gardenu today.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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19th April 2026 11:01am
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gardens
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camellia
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doddington
*lynn
ace
bright beaty!
April 19th, 2026
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