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Across the Lawn by carole_sandford
Photo 1607

Across the Lawn

Looking across the croquet lawn to the 400 plus years old sweet chestnut trees, complete with bluebells underneath
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Phil Sandford ace
If only those trees could talk ……
April 20th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Thought this was your lawn now Phil sacked the chemical people. Lovely lines to the bluebells
April 20th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Wow! That's amazing. What a great shot. Fav.
April 20th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I wish
April 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful ...
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Superb scenery
April 20th, 2026  
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