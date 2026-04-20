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Previous
Photo 1607
Across the Lawn
Looking across the croquet lawn to the 400 plus years old sweet chestnut trees, complete with bluebells underneath
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th April 2026 12:18pm
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trees
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chestnut
Phil Sandford
ace
If only those trees could talk ……
April 20th, 2026
JackieR
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Thought this was your lawn now Phil sacked the chemical people. Lovely lines to the bluebells
April 20th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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Wow! That's amazing. What a great shot. Fav.
April 20th, 2026
Phil Sandford
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I wish
April 20th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful ...
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
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Superb scenery
April 20th, 2026
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