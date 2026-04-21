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Bee by carole_sandford
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Bee

Doing what bees do….
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
brilliant...
April 21st, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch!
April 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Diving in!
April 21st, 2026  
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