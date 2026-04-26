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Previous
Photo 1610
New Maple Leaves
I could see these backlit new maple leaves over the fence, in the early evening light.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th April 2026 4:32pm
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Love the lighting in this.
April 26th, 2026
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