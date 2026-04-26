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New Maple Leaves by carole_sandford
Photo 1610

New Maple Leaves

I could see these backlit new maple leaves over the fence, in the early evening light.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love the lighting in this.
April 26th, 2026  
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