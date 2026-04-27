Previous
365 meeting in Newark by carole_sandford
Photo 1611

365 meeting in Newark

A meet up today of 365ers in Newark. We had a lovely few hours looking at the knife Angel, unlit & lit. A wander along the river by the castle & a meal in The Ram. Lovely to meet Phil Howcroft in real life.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Glad you've finally seen the angel. It's fabulous isn't it!
April 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
hi carole , hi phil , it was a lovely meet up, a great statue to photograph and a lovely walk by the river and meal . Thanks for suggesting it Phil 📷👍💕
April 27th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow
April 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
April 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great photo :)
April 27th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
How wonderful! Thought I recognised Phil there too! I
Love a 365 meet up too! That knife man is extraordinary! Scary to think all those knives out on the streets !
April 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact