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Photo 1611
365 meeting in Newark
A meet up today of 365ers in Newark. We had a lovely few hours looking at the knife Angel, unlit & lit. A wander along the river by the castle & a meal in The Ram. Lovely to meet Phil Howcroft in real life.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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27th April 2026 8:10pm
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JackieR
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Glad you've finally seen the angel. It's fabulous isn't it!
April 27th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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hi carole , hi phil , it was a lovely meet up, a great statue to photograph and a lovely walk by the river and meal . Thanks for suggesting it Phil 📷👍💕
April 27th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Wow
April 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful capture
April 27th, 2026
gloria jones
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Great photo :)
April 27th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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How wonderful! Thought I recognised Phil there too! I
Love a 365 meet up too! That knife man is extraordinary! Scary to think all those knives out on the streets !
April 27th, 2026
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Love a 365 meet up too! That knife man is extraordinary! Scary to think all those knives out on the streets !