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Heron by carole_sandford
Photo 1612

Heron

During our walk yesterday along the river Trent, this heron was stood completely still. Had to photograph it through two wire fences, so I’m quite pleased with the result.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Phil Sandford ace
I thought it was another statue because it absolutely wasn’t moving a muscle.
April 28th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Excellent shot, especially through wire fence!
April 28th, 2026  
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