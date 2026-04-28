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Previous
Photo 1612
Heron
During our walk yesterday along the river Trent, this heron was stood completely still. Had to photograph it through two wire fences, so I’m quite pleased with the result.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th April 2026 4:53pm
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river
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heron
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trent
Phil Sandford
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I thought it was another statue because it absolutely wasn’t moving a muscle.
April 28th, 2026
Jennifer
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Excellent shot, especially through wire fence!
April 28th, 2026
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