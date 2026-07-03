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Previous
Photo 1659
Back Side
River Witham, in Lincoln’s Centre. Looking towards the Glory Hole, under the bridge with the “high bridge cafe” on. I like the spiral fire escape on the foreground building, which as you might notice ends about 7or 8 foot above the ground! 😜
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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3rd July 2026 1:19pm
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Pat Knowles
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It looks fabulous Carole.
July 3rd, 2026
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