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Back Side by carole_sandford
Photo 1659

Back Side

River Witham, in Lincoln’s Centre. Looking towards the Glory Hole, under the bridge with the “high bridge cafe” on. I like the spiral fire escape on the foreground building, which as you might notice ends about 7or 8 foot above the ground! 😜
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Pat Knowles ace
It looks fabulous Carole.
July 3rd, 2026  
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