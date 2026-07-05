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Previous
Photo 1661
Village Church
Our village Church, which is next to the primary school that always organises the scarecrow weekend.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th July 2026 11:55am
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church
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village
Diana
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Lovely capture of this beautiful church.
July 5th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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So lovely looking.
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
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So picturesque
July 5th, 2026
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