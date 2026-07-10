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Previous
Photo 1663
Fields of Gold
A descending sun shining across a corn field.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th July 2026 7:40pm
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corn
,
sun
,
field
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
July 10th, 2026
Lesley
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Oh beautiful
July 10th, 2026
Phil Sandford
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Beautiful
July 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Simply stunning
July 10th, 2026
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