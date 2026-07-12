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Previous
Photo 1664
Hollyhocks
We have a few new plants grown from seeds scattered from a plant we already had.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th July 2026 6:34pm
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hollyhocks
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture
July 12th, 2026
*lynn
ace
gorgeous color
July 12th, 2026
Barb
ace
Yours are so nice and big. Mine are kind of puny-looking by comparison!
July 12th, 2026
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
July 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
July 12th, 2026
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely
July 12th, 2026
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