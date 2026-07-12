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Hollyhocks by carole_sandford
Photo 1664

Hollyhocks

We have a few new plants grown from seeds scattered from a plant we already had.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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gloria jones ace
Lovely capture
July 12th, 2026  
*lynn ace
gorgeous color
July 12th, 2026  
Barb ace
Yours are so nice and big. Mine are kind of puny-looking by comparison!
July 12th, 2026  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
July 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
July 12th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely
July 12th, 2026  
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