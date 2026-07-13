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Previous
Photo 1665
Large White
Large White butterfly, the main type we seem to get at the moment, on the lavender.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2026 2:50pm
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Hazel
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Fabulous shot, Carole!
July 13th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful capture
July 13th, 2026
Lou Ann
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So lovely. Wonderful image.
July 13th, 2026
Phil Sandford
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Great capture. They just do not settle.
July 13th, 2026
Beverley
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very beautiful... gorgeous
July 13th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Stands out very nicely.
July 13th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Fabulous detail
July 13th, 2026
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