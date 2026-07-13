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Large White by carole_sandford
Photo 1665

Large White

Large White butterfly, the main type we seem to get at the moment, on the lavender.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Hazel ace
Fabulous shot, Carole!
July 13th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
July 13th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
So lovely. Wonderful image.
July 13th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Great capture. They just do not settle.
July 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very beautiful... gorgeous
July 13th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stands out very nicely.
July 13th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous detail
July 13th, 2026  
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