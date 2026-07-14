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Photo 1666
Shaster Daisy
These always remind me of fried eggs! They are quite pretty though .
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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14th July 2026 6:13pm
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daisy
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shaster
Beverley
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A flipsy floppy beauty...
July 14th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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The petals look very soft & fluffy! Exactly like a fried egg!
July 14th, 2026
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