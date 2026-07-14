Previous
Shaster Daisy by carole_sandford
Photo 1666

Shaster Daisy

These always remind me of fried eggs! They are quite pretty though .
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A flipsy floppy beauty...
July 14th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
The petals look very soft & fluffy! Exactly like a fried egg!
July 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact