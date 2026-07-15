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Previous
Photo 1667
Football Supporter
Connor ready to support England in tonight’s World Cup match against Argentina.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th July 2026 7:59pm
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connor
Pat Knowles
ace
Argentina pushing hard now……I hope he still has that smile in his face at the end!
July 15th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
@happypat
not looking like it Pat !
July 15th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cute!
July 15th, 2026
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