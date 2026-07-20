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Weeeeeeeee! by carole_sandford
Photo 1669

Weeeeeeeee!

Connor & Leah with a rope swing at Willingham woods this afternoon.
Best on black.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Joan Robillard ace
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July 20th, 2026  
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