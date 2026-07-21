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Previous
Photo 1670
Comma
A comma butterfly from Willingham woods yesterday.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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20th July 2026 2:25pm
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