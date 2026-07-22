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Sunflower Bud by carole_sandford
Photo 1671

Sunflower Bud

Pleasing patterns even before it blooms.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Corinne C ace
Beautiful
July 22nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
July 22nd, 2026  
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