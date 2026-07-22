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Previous
Photo 1671
Sunflower Bud
Pleasing patterns even before it blooms.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd July 2026 3:07pm
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sunflowers
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 22nd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
July 22nd, 2026
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