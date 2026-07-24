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Photo 1672
Yellow Rose
A rose in the garden with the sun lighting it from behind.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th July 2026 3:57pm
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yellow
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Beverley
ace
i really like seeing perfect roses... this is a beauty...
July 24th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful
July 24th, 2026
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