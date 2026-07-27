The Governor’s House

Had to take my car to the garage to have the brakes looked today. The garage is in Newark. We had a coffee/ tea & a sandwich in this building which is now a cafe.

Built around 1474 it is one of Newark’s most remarkable historic buildings. Firstly owned by a wealthy merchant or prominent citizen.

During the Cicil War 1642 - 1646 it served as the headquarters of the towns military governor. Charles I is believed to have stayed there on several occasions.

In 1987 it underwent major restoration which preserved the medieval structure & uncovered many original features.

A very interesting place with lovely food & drink.