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Beautiful in Demise by carole_sandford
Photo 1675

Beautiful in Demise

The hydrangeas are starting to fade, but there is still a great mix of colours!
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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