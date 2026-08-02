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Previous
Photo 1676
Colours in a Row
Paid a visit to another sunflower trail today. There were different varieties at this one & quite liked this image in letterbox format.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd August 2026 10:40am
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sunflowers
Corinne C
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So pretty
August 2nd, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful colourful sunflowers in a row... gorgeous capture...
August 2nd, 2026
Diana
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I love this beautiful shot!
August 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
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Gorgeous!
August 2nd, 2026
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