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Colours in a Row by carole_sandford
Photo 1676

Colours in a Row

Paid a visit to another sunflower trail today. There were different varieties at this one & quite liked this image in letterbox format.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Corinne C ace
So pretty
August 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful colourful sunflowers in a row... gorgeous capture...
August 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful shot!
August 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous!
August 2nd, 2026  
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