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Photo 1677
5 mile Bridge
Phil & I wanted to pop over to 5 mile bridge last night, in hope of a sunset, but it clouded over, so we didn’t go. Thought we’d try again today & thought the same thing was going to happen, but there was brief success!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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4th August 2026 8:22pm
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