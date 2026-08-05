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Adult Dunnock by carole_sandford
Photo 1678

Adult Dunnock

This adult was around when the youngster was in the garden yesterday, I’m guessing that it was a parent. Not sure if the disheveled appearance is associated with looking after kids or it was just a bad hair day🤣
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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gloria jones ace
Wow...Perfect capture.
August 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very glamorous
August 5th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful feather details fav!
August 5th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely capture
August 5th, 2026  
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