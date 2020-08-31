Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1472
A Beauty!
Also from our trip to Doddington, but not a sculpture, this one is real! I thought this was really beautiful!
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
2008
photos
139
followers
139
following
403% complete
View this month »
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
Latest from all albums
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
519
1472
520
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
31st August 2020 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
beauty
,
rose
Phil Sandford
ace
This is beautiful
August 31st, 2020
Shirley B
Such a lovely rose, nicely captured.
August 31st, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured!
August 31st, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
That really is a beauty and you captured all of it.
August 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close