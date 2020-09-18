Sign up
Photo 1490
White on Black
Long day at work, so no shot today. This one from a couple of days ago.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
2027
photos
139
followers
139
following
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1484
1485
1486
1487
521
1488
1489
1490
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful on the black background.
September 18th, 2020
Judith Johnson
Beautiful!
September 18th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 18th, 2020
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2020
sarah
ace
Works so well
September 18th, 2020
