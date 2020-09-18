Previous
Next
White on Black by carole_sandford
Photo 1490

White on Black

Long day at work, so no shot today. This one from a couple of days ago.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Beautiful on the black background.
September 18th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Beautiful!
September 18th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 18th, 2020  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2020  
sarah ace
Works so well
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise