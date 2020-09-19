Sign up
Photo 1491
Castle Square
Slightly busier than the last time we were there, but still relatively quiet. The castle by the way is behind me. I thought this suited B&W.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
4
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
2029
photos
140
followers
139
following
408% complete
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1486
1487
521
1488
1489
1490
1491
522
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th September 2020 9:50pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
night
,
castle
,
square
,
lincoln
ChristineL
ace
This looks great in b&w!
September 19th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 19th, 2020
sarah
ace
Terrific b&w
September 19th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
It’s wonderful in B&W.
September 19th, 2020
