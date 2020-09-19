Previous
Next
Castle Square by carole_sandford
Photo 1491

Castle Square

Slightly busier than the last time we were there, but still relatively quiet. The castle by the way is behind me. I thought this suited B&W.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

ChristineL ace
This looks great in b&w!
September 19th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 19th, 2020  
sarah ace
Terrific b&w
September 19th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
It’s wonderful in B&W.
September 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise