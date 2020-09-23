Previous
Raindrops keep falling.....🎵🎵 by carole_sandford
Raindrops keep falling.....🎵🎵

Yesterday was the last day of summer & today has seen rain here, all day! This is a picture of the rowan tree in our garden, taken from my bedroom window. Raindrops have clearly been falling, but not on my head....
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Carole Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
A lovely capture. It’s rained here too but it did mean I didn’t have to go out and do any watering.
September 23rd, 2020  
Mave
Lovely shot
September 23rd, 2020  
Neil Forsyth
Great detail.
September 23rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2020  
