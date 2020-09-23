Sign up
Photo 1495
Raindrops keep falling.....🎵🎵
Yesterday was the last day of summer & today has seen rain here, all day! This is a picture of the rowan tree in our garden, taken from my bedroom window. Raindrops have clearly been falling, but not on my head....
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
2036
photos
140
followers
140
following
409% complete
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
berries
,
rowan
,
raindrops
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely capture. It’s rained here too but it did mean I didn’t have to go out and do any watering.
September 23rd, 2020
Mave
Lovely shot
September 23rd, 2020
Neil Forsyth
Great detail.
September 23rd, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2020
