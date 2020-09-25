Sign up
Photo 1497
Cornflower amongst the Sunflowers
This little blue beauty was one of many in the sunflower field. Wind and rain in the east of the country today.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd September 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
wild
,
cornflower
JackieR
ace
queen of backlighting strikes again- stunning!!
September 25th, 2020
