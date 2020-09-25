Previous
Next
Cornflower amongst the Sunflowers by carole_sandford
Photo 1497

Cornflower amongst the Sunflowers

This little blue beauty was one of many in the sunflower field. Wind and rain in the east of the country today.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
queen of backlighting strikes again- stunning!!
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise