Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1504
Imperfect Beauty
A dahlia brought indoors. It doesn’t have perfect petals, but it’s still beautiful!
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
2045
photos
141
followers
142
following
412% complete
View this month »
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
2nd October 2020 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
indoors
,
dahlia
Alexandra DG
Stunning gorgeous
October 2nd, 2020
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous colour pops on black
October 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close