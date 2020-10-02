Previous
Imperfect Beauty by carole_sandford
Photo 1504

Imperfect Beauty

A dahlia brought indoors. It doesn’t have perfect petals, but it’s still beautiful!
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Alexandra DG
Stunning gorgeous
October 2nd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous colour pops on black
October 2nd, 2020  
