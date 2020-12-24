Previous
Next
Merry Christmas by carole_sandford
Photo 1587

Merry Christmas

The wreath on our front door. Being in tier three we do get to welcome our daughter & grandchildren through the door tomorrow, but I know many people won’t be able to.
Wishing you all as Merry a Christmas as you are able to have x
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
434% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful image...Merry Christmas to you and yours, Carole!
December 24th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Very welcoming shot.
December 24th, 2020  
Kate ace
A nice way to greet your family for the holiday gathering. Merry Christmas.
December 24th, 2020  
Lin ace
A lovely capture - Yes, it will be a odd holiday for most...Blessings to you and yours and looking forward to better days ♥
December 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise