Photo 1587
Merry Christmas
The wreath on our front door. Being in tier three we do get to welcome our daughter & grandchildren through the door tomorrow, but I know many people won’t be able to.
Wishing you all as Merry a Christmas as you are able to have x
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
christmas
door
wreath
gloria jones
Beautiful image...Merry Christmas to you and yours, Carole!
December 24th, 2020
Phil Sandford
Very welcoming shot.
December 24th, 2020
Kate
A nice way to greet your family for the holiday gathering. Merry Christmas.
December 24th, 2020
Lin
A lovely capture - Yes, it will be a odd holiday for most...Blessings to you and yours and looking forward to better days ♥
December 24th, 2020
