Photo 1590
Glowing Red
I thought it was more pink than red! Lincoln Cathedral has been lit up in this colour over the Christmas period. We thought we would take a look tonight . It always looks impressive, what ever the colour!
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th December 2020 9:57pm
Tags
red
,
light
,
cathedral
,
lincoln
Babs
ace
Oh wow doesn't it look spectacular. fav.
December 27th, 2020
