Previous
Next
Glowing Red by carole_sandford
Photo 1590

Glowing Red

I thought it was more pink than red! Lincoln Cathedral has been lit up in this colour over the Christmas period. We thought we would take a look tonight . It always looks impressive, what ever the colour!
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow doesn't it look spectacular. fav.
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise