Christmas Cake by carole_sandford
Photo 1592

Christmas Cake

Probably one of the last Christmas photos for this year. Another triumph for our works admin lady, that has her own cake business. It wasn’t huge, but plenty big enough for us. I was very boozy too, port as well as brandy I believe!
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Carole Sandford

carole_sandford

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, stunning cake.
December 29th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely photograph of a quite gorgeous cake.
December 29th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful sophisticated looking cake , and nice to know it was beautiful and boozy too !
December 29th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a wonderful Christmas cake.
December 29th, 2020  
Boxplayer ace
A triumph of a cake.
December 29th, 2020  
