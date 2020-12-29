Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1592
Christmas Cake
Probably one of the last Christmas photos for this year. Another triumph for our works admin lady, that has her own cake business. It wasn’t huge, but plenty big enough for us. I was very boozy too, port as well as brandy I believe!
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Tags
christmas
,
fruit
,
cake
,
booze
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, stunning cake.
December 29th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely photograph of a quite gorgeous cake.
December 29th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful sophisticated looking cake , and nice to know it was beautiful and boozy too !
December 29th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a wonderful Christmas cake.
December 29th, 2020
Boxplayer
ace
A triumph of a cake.
December 29th, 2020
