Upstairs Vista
Posting this for yesterday. When I work two long days together I struggle to post & comment sometimes.This is the view from my bedroom window.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2183
photos
156
followers
153
following
438% complete
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Tags
window
,
view
,
field
