War Zone

Been at work today, it’s been dark & wet & I was a bit at a loss for a photo.I thought this might be interest.

This is a picture which Phil has in the office. It is of the English military camp at Gornji Vakuf deep in the heart of Bosnia Herzegovina during the Bosnian War. The painting was commissioned and painted whilst Phil was located at this camp serving with the United Nations on Op UNPROFOR in 1995.