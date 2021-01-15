Previous
Love Birds by carole_sandford
Photo 1609

Love Birds

Ring Collar Doves, sat on a bird Bath in the garden. This was also taken during the snow episode yesterday. This snow incidentally has now gone! The doves are nearly always in pairs & seem to be quite peaceful birds.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Ever so cute, love the gentle falling snowdrops.
January 15th, 2021  
