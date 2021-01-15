Sign up
Photo 1609
Love Birds
Ring Collar Doves, sat on a bird Bath in the garden. This was also taken during the snow episode yesterday. This snow incidentally has now gone! The doves are nearly always in pairs & seem to be quite peaceful birds.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th January 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
birds
,
garden
,
doves
Diana
ace
Ever so cute, love the gentle falling snowdrops.
January 15th, 2021
