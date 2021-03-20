Previous
Is it a Weed? by carole_sandford
Photo 1673

Is it a Weed?

Not sure, but these are not something that we have planted, but every year at this time! However it makes a great purple for the rainbow!
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
What a beauty, lovely shot.
March 21st, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Pretty capture
March 21st, 2021  
