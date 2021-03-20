Sign up
Photo 1673
Is it a Weed?
Not sure, but these are not something that we have planted, but every year at this time! However it makes a great purple for the rainbow!
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2268
photos
160
followers
161
following
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
garden
,
weed
,
rainbow2021
Diana
ace
What a beauty, lovely shot.
March 21st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Pretty capture
March 21st, 2021
