Photo 1674
Musical Teapot
A legacy from when the granddaughters were little, having said that Connor sometimes plays with it too. It’s definitely pink!
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2268
photos
160
followers
161
following
458% complete
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
21st March 2021 3:05pm
Tags
toy
,
pink
,
teapot
,
musical
,
rainbow2021
Diana
ace
Great shot of this smiling tea pot.
March 21st, 2021
Shirley B
Pretty pastel coloured pot. Very pink.
March 21st, 2021
