Musical Teapot by carole_sandford
Photo 1674

Musical Teapot

A legacy from when the granddaughters were little, having said that Connor sometimes plays with it too. It’s definitely pink!
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
458% complete

Diana ace
Great shot of this smiling tea pot.
March 21st, 2021  
Shirley B
Pretty pastel coloured pot. Very pink.
March 21st, 2021  
