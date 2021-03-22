Sign up
Photo 1675
Reflecting Red Tulips
Today’s red rainbow entry. Red tulips on the hall table reflecting in the hall mirror.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
21st March 2021 10:26am
Tags
red
,
mirror
,
flowers
,
house
,
tulips
,
hall
,
rainbow2021
Yolanda
ace
So pretty
March 22nd, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Your calendar is coming along great Carole! Sorry I didn’t visited sooner but very busy with a renovation of our house, but I looked through your album and you took great photos!
March 22nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
March 22nd, 2021
Mallory
ace
What a beautiful image. The mirror was a great idea!
March 22nd, 2021
