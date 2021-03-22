Previous
Reflecting Red Tulips by carole_sandford
Photo 1675

Reflecting Red Tulips

Today’s red rainbow entry. Red tulips on the hall table reflecting in the hall mirror.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Carole Sandford

carole_sandford

Yolanda ace
So pretty
March 22nd, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Your calendar is coming along great Carole! Sorry I didn’t visited sooner but very busy with a renovation of our house, but I looked through your album and you took great photos!
March 22nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
March 22nd, 2021  
Mallory ace
What a beautiful image. The mirror was a great idea!
March 22nd, 2021  
