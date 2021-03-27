Previous
Purple Tulips by carole_sandford
Photo 1680

Purple Tulips

There are so many different shades of purple ! My rainbow photo for today.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Carole Sandford

In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully composed and so lovely and satin looking ! fav
March 27th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. They are such lovely flowers.
March 27th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is some splash of purple. Gorgeous
March 27th, 2021  
