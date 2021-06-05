Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1750
Bearded Iris
Went back to the Japanese Gardens today & there were more / different flowers in bloom. They had a great time. The Iris’ were really quite striking!
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2375
photos
165
followers
152
following
479% complete
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1746
1747
601
1748
602
1749
1750
603
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
5th June 2021 3:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
japanese
,
iris
,
garden
,
bearded
Shirley B
A lovely close-up and beautiful colours.
June 5th, 2021
