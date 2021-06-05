Previous
Next
Bearded Iris by carole_sandford
Photo 1750

Bearded Iris

Went back to the Japanese Gardens today & there were more / different flowers in bloom. They had a great time. The Iris’ were really quite striking!
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
479% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley B
A lovely close-up and beautiful colours.
June 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise