Photo 1754
Shhh Don’t Wake Him…:
Another horse view when I got up for work this morning. I thought he was just sitting down basking in the early morning sun ( my car said it was already 16 degrees C when I left). If you look closely though, he actually has his eyes closed!
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2380
photos
165
followers
152
following
Tags
horse
,
sleep
,
field
,
farm
,
manor
Judith Johnson
That answers the question - do horses sleep standing up?
June 9th, 2021
