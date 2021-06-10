Sign up
Photo 1755
Astrantia
Another shot of these tiny little flowers that hold so much detail!
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2383
photos
165
followers
153
following
480% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
10th June 2021 12:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
astrantia
Casablanca
ace
I do love these little flowers ❤️
June 10th, 2021
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, beautifully captured.
June 10th, 2021
Lin
ace
Fantastic colors!
June 10th, 2021
Kate
ace
Lovely composition
June 10th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Another that thrives on neglect
June 10th, 2021
