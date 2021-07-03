Previous
The Underside by carole_sandford
Photo 1778

The Underside

I was struggling a bit for inspiration today. So after wondering around the garden snapping at various things, most of which I wasn’t particularly happy with, I went for a macro of an old favourite , the Astrantia.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A botanical type of image - so sharp and detailed . Absolutely beautiful and a fav .
July 3rd, 2021  
Mave
That is beautiful and so clear. I haven't heard of them, but I am no gardener.
July 3rd, 2021  
Cheryl
Beautiful, fave
July 3rd, 2021  
