Photo 1788
Orange Gerberas
Three of the flowers from the bunch Phil bought for me, or the project 😜
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
6
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2437
photos
166
followers
147
following
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
13th July 2021 7:03pm
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
three
,
daisy
,
gerbera
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful composition
July 13th, 2021
Kate
ace
Great composition. I love the bright orange on white
July 13th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous image
July 13th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful!
July 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
beautiful !
July 13th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Let’s hope that they stay upright!
July 13th, 2021
