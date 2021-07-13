Previous
Orange Gerberas by carole_sandford
Photo 1788

Orange Gerberas

Three of the flowers from the bunch Phil bought for me, or the project 😜
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful composition
July 13th, 2021  
Kate ace
Great composition. I love the bright orange on white
July 13th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous image
July 13th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful!
July 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
beautiful !
July 13th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Let’s hope that they stay upright!
July 13th, 2021  
